Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is a commercial static application security testing tool by Aikido Security. Whispers is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC)
Teams deploying Terraform, CloudFormation, or Helm at scale will find real value in Aikido Infrastructure as Code's AI-powered autofix that actually closes misconfigurations before they hit production, not just flags them. The platform catches IMDSv1 SSRF vulnerabilities and pre-deployment configuration drift across CI/CD pipelines, directly strengthening PR.PS and PR.IR controls where most organizations leak risk. Skip this if you need post-deployment runtime detection or multi-cloud CSPM breadth; Aikido is deliberately shift-left focused, which makes it sharp for preventing infrastructure mistakes but shallow for runtime anomalies.
Developers and AppSec teams running lean, credential-focused scanning will find Whispers useful for the specific job it does: parsing code repositories to surface hardcoded secrets and dangerous function calls before they reach production. The free pricing and 492 GitHub stars indicate real adoption among open-source and startup teams who need friction-free scanning without vendor lock-in. Skip this if you need integration with your existing SAST platform or remediation workflows; Whispers is a point tool that finds problems but assumes your team owns the handoff to fix them.
IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations
A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions.
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Common questions about comparing Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) vs Whispers for your static application security testing needs.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC): IaC scanner for Terraform, CloudFormation, and Helm misconfigurations. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Terraform configuration scanning, CloudFormation template scanning, Helm chart scanning..
Whispers: A static code analysis tool for parsing common data formats to detect hardcoded credentials and dangerous functions..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is developed by Aikido Security. Whispers is open-source with 492 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) and Whispers serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools. Key differences: Aikido Infrastructure as Code (IaC) is Commercial while Whispers is Free, Whispers is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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