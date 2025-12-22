Aikido Static Application Security Testing (SAST): SAST tool that identifies security and quality issues in source code. built by Aikido Security. Core capabilities include Multi-language SAST scanning for 16+ programming languages, AI-powered false positive reduction and triaging, Inline pull request comments for vulnerability findings..

Corgea: AI-powered code security fix generator for developer workflows. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include AI-generated context-aware security fixes, Automated fix suggestions in pull requests, One-click fix application..

Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.