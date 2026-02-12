Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by Fiddler AI. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is a commercial ai governance tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance
Enterprise and mid-market security teams shipping LLMs internally need Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance to map AI risk against actual regulatory requirements instead of guessing. It maps to EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, ISO/IEC 42001, and OWASP LLM Top 10 simultaneously, with automated red teaming result correlation that saves months of manual compliance work. Skip this if your org treats AI governance as a one-time audit checkbox rather than continuous monitoring, or if you're still in the "we don't know what LLMs we're running" phase; SPLX assumes you have visibility into your stack first.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance for your ai governance needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance: AI governance & compliance platform for policy alignment & risk monitoring. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance differentiates with Automated AI compliance mapping to global frameworks, Support for EU AI Act, NIST AI RMF, OWASP LLM Top 10, ISO/IEC 42001, and other standards, Custom AI security policy creation and JSON policy import.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance integrates with Amazon SageMaker AI, Google Cloud Vertex AI, NVIDIA NIM, NVIDIA NeMo Guardrails, Databricks and 1 more. Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance integrates with REST API, Large Language Models, Conversational platforms. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Zscaler SPLX AI Governance & Compliance serve similar AI Governance use cases: both are AI Governance tools, both cover AI Governance. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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