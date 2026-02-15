Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..

Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM): Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery across enterprise including shadow AI, Structured documentation of datasets, models, and dependencies, Continuous monitoring of AI systems..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.