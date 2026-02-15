Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) is a commercial ai spm tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM)
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Manifest AI Bill of Materials to actually inventory what's running across the organization; most don't know where their models and training data live, and AIBOM forces that visibility at scale. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's asset management and supply chain risk functions, two areas most enterprises fail because they treat AI systems like software when they're fundamentally different beasts. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't shipped an AI application yet; the complexity tax only pays off when you're managing dozens of models across multiple teams.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM): Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery across enterprise including shadow AI, Structured documentation of datasets, models, and dependencies, Continuous monitoring of AI systems..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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