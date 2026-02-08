Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) is a commercial ai spm tool by Manifest. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM)
Enterprise security teams drowning in shadow AI deployments need Manifest AI Bill of Materials to actually inventory what's running across the organization; most don't know where their models and training data live, and AIBOM forces that visibility at scale. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's asset management and supply chain risk functions, two areas most enterprises fail because they treat AI systems like software when they're fundamentally different beasts. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or hasn't shipped an AI application yet; the complexity tax only pays off when you're managing dozens of models across multiple teams.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt
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Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM): Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery across enterprise including shadow AI, Structured documentation of datasets, models, and dependencies, Continuous monitoring of AI systems..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) differentiates with AI asset discovery across enterprise including shadow AI, Structured documentation of datasets, models, and dependencies, Continuous monitoring of AI systems.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) is developed by Manifest. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM) serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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