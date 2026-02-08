AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Manifest AI Bill of Materials (AIBOM): Creates structured inventories of AI system components for transparency & risk mgmt. built by Manifest. Core capabilities include AI asset discovery across enterprise including shadow AI, Structured documentation of datasets, models, and dependencies, Continuous monitoring of AI systems..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.