Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is a commercial ai governance tool by Domino Data Lab. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane is a commercial sspm tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ML model sprawl across data science platforms need AI Governance to enforce policy and audit decisions before models drift into production; Domino's tight integration with its MLOps stack means you're not bolting governance onto disconnected infrastructure. The platform covers NIST GV and ID functions around access control and asset management for models, which is where most organizations have blind spots, though it skews toward governance and monitoring rather than the detection capabilities you'd need if your risk tolerance is zero. Skip this if your primary concern is catching adversarial attacks or model poisoning in real time; AI Governance assumes your threats are internal and process-based.
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow SaaS will get immediate value from Grip SaaS Security Control Plane because it finds and catalogs unsanctioned apps across 10 years of historical data without requiring deployment agents. The zero-touch discovery paired with automated access reviews and one-click revocation workflows means you'll move from SaaS chaos to enforced policy in weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or lacks the identity infrastructure to support adaptive policy enforcement; Grip assumes you have SSO and IAM foundations already in place.
AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
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Common questions about comparing Domino Data Lab AI Governance vs Grip SaaS Security Control Plane for your ai governance needs.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance: AI governance platform for managing and monitoring AI/ML model lifecycle. built by Domino Data Lab..
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane: Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Zero-touch SaaS discovery covering sanctioned, unsanctioned, and abandoned SaaS services, Up to 10 years of historical SaaS usage and authentication method tracking, SaaS risk indexing to identify dangling access, zombie accounts, weak/duplicate passwords, and OAuth grants..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance is developed by Domino Data Lab. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane is developed by Grip Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Domino Data Lab AI Governance and Grip SaaS Security Control Plane serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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