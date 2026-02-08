AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..

Grip SaaS Security Control Plane: Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Zero-touch SaaS discovery covering sanctioned, unsanctioned, and abandoned SaaS services, Up to 10 years of historical SaaS usage and authentication method tracking, SaaS risk indexing to identify dangling access, zombie accounts, weak/duplicate passwords, and OAuth grants..

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.