Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is a commercial ai governance tool by Singulr AI. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane is a commercial sspm tool by Grip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai governance fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Risk & Compliance Management
Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane
Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in shadow SaaS will get immediate value from Grip SaaS Security Control Plane because it finds and catalogs unsanctioned apps across 10 years of historical data without requiring deployment agents. The zero-touch discovery paired with automated access reviews and one-click revocation workflows means you'll move from SaaS chaos to enforced policy in weeks, not quarters. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 500 employees or lacks the identity infrastructure to support adaptive policy enforcement; Grip assumes you have SSO and IAM foundations already in place.
AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement
Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing AI Risk & Compliance Management vs Grip SaaS Security Control Plane for your ai governance needs.
AI Risk & Compliance Management: AI governance platform for risk assessment, compliance, and policy enforcement. built by Singulr AI. Core capabilities include Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping..
Grip SaaS Security Control Plane: Identity-based SaaS discovery, risk indexing, and access control platform. built by Grip Security. Core capabilities include Zero-touch SaaS discovery covering sanctioned, unsanctioned, and abandoned SaaS services, Up to 10 years of historical SaaS usage and authentication method tracking, SaaS risk indexing to identify dangling access, zombie accounts, weak/duplicate passwords, and OAuth grants..
Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Risk & Compliance Management differentiates with Agentless AI asset discovery across all AI types, Real-time shadow AI identification, User activity and data flow mapping. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane differentiates with Zero-touch SaaS discovery covering sanctioned, unsanctioned, and abandoned SaaS services, Up to 10 years of historical SaaS usage and authentication method tracking, SaaS risk indexing to identify dangling access, zombie accounts, weak/duplicate passwords, and OAuth grants.
AI Risk & Compliance Management is developed by Singulr AI. Grip SaaS Security Control Plane is developed by Grip Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Risk & Compliance Management and Grip SaaS Security Control Plane serve similar AI Governance use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox