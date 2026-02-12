AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Zania: Zania is an AI-driven platform that automates security and compliance tasks using autonomous agents for security inquiries, compliance assessments, and privacy regulation adherence. built by Zania Inc...

Both serve the AI Governance market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.