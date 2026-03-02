Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform

Mid-market and enterprise security teams building internal AI systems need Adeptiv AI - AI Governance Platform to catch compliance and safety gaps before regulators do. The platform maps directly to six NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and asset management, giving you the audit trail and risk assessment framework that matters when you're shipping AI into production. Skip this if your organization treats AI governance as a one-time checklist; Adeptiv requires ongoing monitoring discipline and cross-functional buy-in to deliver value.