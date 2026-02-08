AI Risk & Compliance Management

Enterprise security teams managing sprawling, undocumented AI deployments will get the most from Singulr AI's AI Risk & Compliance Management platform because it actually finds shadow AI that your inventory says doesn't exist, then enforces policy on it before it becomes a breach vector. The agentless discovery combined with continuous red teaming covers the full NIST arc from asset identification through monitoring, and the pre-built regulatory templates handle GDPR, HIPAA, and EU AI Act at deployment speed. Skip this if your AI footprint is small and centralized or if you need deep integration with existing ML Ops pipelines; Singulr assumes you've lost visibility first.