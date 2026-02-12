AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..

Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..

Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.