Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is a commercial mlsecops tool by Fiddler AI. Trustwise Harmony AI is a commercial mlsecops tool by Trustwise. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mlsecops fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance
Enterprise security teams deploying AI systems across multiple cloud platforms need centralized visibility into model behavior and compliance posture, and Fiddler AI delivers that through native integrations with SageMaker, Vertex AI, and Databricks rather than forcing custom connectors. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 Govern functions including risk assessment and policy enforcement, which means you're getting governance scaffolding that actually maps to regulatory expectations instead of bolted-on compliance theater. Skip this if your AI footprint is still experimental or limited to a single cloud provider; Fiddler's value compounds with scale and complexity, and smaller deployments won't justify the commercial pricing.
Enterprise security teams deploying AI agents across multiple models and clouds need runtime governance that actually stops agent drift and tool misuse before data leaves the system, which is where Trustwise Harmony AI separates itself through live mitigation rather than post-incident forensics. The platform's 30 guardrail modules mapped to 1,100 controls and audit tracing of every agent action provide the behavioral containment and compliance automation that makes large-scale agentic AI deployable without creating new insider risk vectors. This isn't for teams still piloting single-agent use cases or those seeking a lighter-touch monitoring overlay; Harmony AI demands the operational maturity to enforce policies across hybrid infrastructure and multiple teams.
AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems
Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems.
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Common questions about comparing AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance vs Trustwise Harmony AI for your mlsecops needs.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance: AI governance, risk mgmt, and compliance platform for enterprise AI systems. built by Fiddler AI. Core capabilities include Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection..
Trustwise Harmony AI: Runtime AI trust & security platform for governing agentic AI systems. built by Trustwise. Core capabilities include Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud..
Both serve the MLSecOps market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance differentiates with Centralized AI governance and compliance management, Agentic observability with end-to-end visibility, AI guardrails for application protection. Trustwise Harmony AI differentiates with Runtime trust scoring and live mitigation for AI agents, AI Shields to block tool misuse and data leaks at runtime, AI Control Tower for centralized agent oversight across any model or cloud.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance is developed by Fiddler AI. Trustwise Harmony AI is developed by Trustwise. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Governance, Risk Management, and Compliance and Trustwise Harmony AI serve similar MLSecOps use cases: both are MLSecOps tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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