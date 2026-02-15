Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Unbound Governance Layer is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Unbound. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying multiple AI coding agents across engineering departments need Unbound Governance Layer to enforce policy before agents touch your codebase, not after. Its discovery across Claude Code, Cline, Kilo Code, and other agents combined with terminal command monitoring and file modification tracking covers the ID.AM and PR.DS functions that most AI governance tools skip entirely. Skip this if your organization treats AI coding as a pilot project in one team; the per-user licensing and MDM orchestration assume you're already committed to scaled deployment.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules
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Common questions about comparing AI Gateway vs Unbound Governance Layer for your llm guardrails needs.
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Unbound Governance Layer: Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules. built by Unbound. Core capabilities include Discovery of AI coding tools and MCP servers across organization, Monitoring of terminal commands and MCP actions, Policy enforcement for sanctioned AI coding tools..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms. Unbound Governance Layer differentiates with Discovery of AI coding tools and MCP servers across organization, Monitoring of terminal commands and MCP actions, Policy enforcement for sanctioned AI coding tools.
AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Unbound Governance Layer is developed by Unbound. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AI Gateway and Unbound Governance Layer serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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