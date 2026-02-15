AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Unbound Governance Layer: Governance layer for monitoring and controlling AI coding agents within policy rules. built by Unbound. Core capabilities include Discovery of AI coding tools and MCP servers across organization, Monitoring of terminal commands and MCP actions, Policy enforcement for sanctioned AI coding tools..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.