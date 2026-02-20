Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AGAT SphereShield is a commercial llm guardrails tool by AGAT Software. AI Gateway is a commercial llm guardrails tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best llm guardrails fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Security teams standardizing on multiple LLM providers should use AI Gateway to stop paying for redundant API calls and enforce access controls at the model consumption layer. The semantic caching and smart routing cut token spend measurably, while the granular rate limiting and consumer group-based RBAC address the access control gaps that emerge when developers bypass your approved models. Skip this if your organization runs a single LLM internally or has already baked governance into your application layer; AI Gateway solves the hub problem, not the spoke problem.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs AI Gateway for your llm guardrails needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..
Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AGAT SphereShield differentiates with Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text. AI Gateway differentiates with Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms.
AGAT SphereShield is developed by AGAT Software. AI Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AGAT SphereShield and AI Gateway serve similar LLM Guardrails use cases: both are LLM Guardrails tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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