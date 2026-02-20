AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

AI Gateway: Centralized gateway for accessing and securing AI models with routing & monitoring. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Centralized access to multiple AI models through single endpoint, Smart traffic routing based on cost, latency, or policy, Failover and automatic recovery mechanisms..

Both serve the LLM Guardrails market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.