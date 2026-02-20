AI EdgeLabs Platform: AI-native runtime security platform for edge, GPU & Kubernetes workloads. built by AI EdgeLabs. Core capabilities include Kernel-level runtime monitoring via eBPF and Falco framework for syscall, process, container, and network event analysis, High-speed packet inspection using DPDK at up to 50 Gbps per node for detecting lateral movement, DNS tunneling, and data exfiltration, Autonomous threat response including malware quarantining, network attack blocking (IPS), and node-level isolation without SOC intervention..

Atomicorp Atomic OSSEC: Centralized AV/antimalware XDR platform for server & cloud workloads. built by Atomicorp. Core capabilities include Centralized AV management and scheduling for enterprise environments, Real-time file integrity monitoring (FIM), Memory scanning for OS-level malware detection..

Both serve the Workload Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.