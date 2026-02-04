Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..

Cohesity Threat Protection: AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection for backup snapshots, Curated threat intelligence feeds, Custom YARA rule creation..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.