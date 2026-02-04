Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Threat Protection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ransomware risk across hybrid infrastructure should evaluate Cohesity Threat Protection for one reason: it finds clean data in backups faster than manual recovery workflows, which directly shortens incident recovery windows. The AI-powered threat detection scores strongly on NIST RS.MI (incident mitigation) by automating the identification of uninfected snapshots at scale, cutting the guess work out of which backups are safe to restore from. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a separate backup vendor with embedded threat scanning; Cohesity's strength is concentrated in detection and recovery, not broad backup infrastructure replacement.
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots
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Common questions about comparing Ahsay Google Workspace Backup vs Cohesity Threat Protection for your backup as a service needs.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Cohesity Threat Protection: AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection for backup snapshots, Curated threat intelligence feeds, Custom YARA rule creation..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption. Cohesity Threat Protection differentiates with AI-powered threat detection for backup snapshots, Curated threat intelligence feeds, Custom YARA rule creation.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Cohesity Threat Protection is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup and Cohesity Threat Protection serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both cover Ransomware Prevention. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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