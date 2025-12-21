Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..

Cohesity Threat Protection: AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection for backup snapshots, Curated threat intelligence feeds, Custom YARA rule creation..

Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.