Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity Threat Protection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Cohesity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing ransomware risk across hybrid infrastructure should evaluate Cohesity Threat Protection for one reason: it finds clean data in backups faster than manual recovery workflows, which directly shortens incident recovery windows. The AI-powered threat detection scores strongly on NIST RS.MI (incident mitigation) by automating the identification of uninfected snapshots at scale, cutting the guess work out of which backups are safe to restore from. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on a separate backup vendor with embedded threat scanning; Cohesity's strength is concentrated in detection and recovery, not broad backup infrastructure replacement.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Cohesity Threat Protection for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Cohesity Threat Protection: AI-powered threat detection and recovery for backup data and snapshots. built by Cohesity. Core capabilities include AI-powered threat detection for backup snapshots, Curated threat intelligence feeds, Custom YARA rule creation..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Cohesity Threat Protection differentiates with AI-powered threat detection for backup snapshots, Curated threat intelligence feeds, Custom YARA rule creation.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Cohesity Threat Protection is developed by Cohesity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Cohesity Threat Protection serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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