Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is a commercial extended detection and response tool by Acronis International GmbH. Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is a commercial backup as a service tool by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best extended detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
MSPs managing backup, endpoint detection, and IT operations for dozens of clients will find Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud valuable for its single-agent deployment and unified console, which cuts deployment time and training overhead across heterogeneous environments. The platform covers 20+ workload types and integrates EDR, MDR, and RMM into one pane of glass, addressing PR.DS (Data Security) and DE.CM (Continuous Monitoring) simultaneously without forcing separate vendor integrations. Skip this if your priority is forensic depth or incident response speed; Acronis prioritizes protection breadth and operational efficiency over the detection capabilities that mature SOCs demand.
SMB and mid-market teams managing Google Workspace will benefit most from Ahsay Google Workspace Backup's ability to restore individual emails and chat messages without full account recovery, cutting incident response time dramatically when ransomware or accidental deletion hits. The tool handles lossless document preservation across Gmail, Drive, and Shared Drive with AES-256 encryption and immutable backups, addressing the compliance gaps Google's native retention leaves open. Skip this if you need unified backup across Workspace and on-premises systems; Ahsay is purpose-built for Google's ecosystem, not hybrid environments.
Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs
Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat
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Common questions about comparing Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud vs Ahsay Google Workspace Backup for your extended detection and response needs.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud: Cloud-based cyber protection platform integrating backup, EDR/XDR, and RMM for MSPs. built by Acronis International GmbH. Core capabilities include Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services..
Ahsay Google Workspace Backup: Backup solution for Google Workspace data including Gmail, Drive, and Chat. built by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Core capabilities include Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption..
Both serve the Extended Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud differentiates with Backup for 20+ workload types across physical, virtual, and cloud environments, Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Ahsay Google Workspace Backup differentiates with Backup of Gmail, Drive, Shared Drive, Contacts, Calendar, Tasks, Meet, and Chat, Lossless backup for Google Workspace documents preserving original formatting, AES 256-bit data encryption.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud is developed by Acronis International GmbH. Ahsay Google Workspace Backup is developed by Ahsay Systems Corporation. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud integrates with Microsoft 365, Google Workspace. Ahsay Google Workspace Backup integrates with Google Workspace, Amazon S3, Google Cloud Storage, Microsoft Azure, Wasabi and 1 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud and Ahsay Google Workspace Backup serve similar Extended Detection and Response use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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