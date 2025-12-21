AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스: Digital forensics service for incident analysis and APT response. built by AhnLab. Core capabilities include Incident root cause analysis, Attack timeline reconstruction, Damage scope assessment..

TestDisk and PhotoRec: TestDisk checks disk partitions and recovers lost partitions, while PhotoRec specializes in recovering lost pictures from digital camera memory or hard disks..

Both serve the Digital Forensics market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.