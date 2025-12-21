Mid-market and enterprise security teams responding to suspected APT breaches need AhnLab A-FIRST 디지털 포렌식 서비스for its ability to reconstruct attack timelines and trace data exfiltration paths that most internal teams cannot execute alone. The service covers NIST RS.AN and RS.MI functions through root cause analysis and deleted data recovery, combining agent-based forensics with detailed remediation guidance. Skip this if your organization has mature incident response capabilities in-house or lacks the budget for hybrid managed forensics; A-FIRST is designed as a surge capacity service, not a replacement for a dedicated IR team.

Aurora Incident Response

Small incident response teams and solo practitioners who need to track findings and tasks during investigations will get the most from Aurora Incident Response, especially because it's free and requires no infrastructure investment to get started. The tool has 1,062 GitHub stars and solves the core documentation problem: keeping forensic findings and remediation tasks in one place instead of scattered across spreadsheets and Slack. Skip this if you need automated evidence collection, timeline reconstruction, or integration with your SIEM; Aurora is documentation-first, not collection-first.