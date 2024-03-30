ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

APFS FUSE Driver for Linux: A read-only FUSE driver that enables Linux systems to mount and access Apple File System (APFS) volumes, including encrypted and fusion drives..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.