Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches

Security teams running lean incident response programs will get the most from Black Hills Information Security Backdoors & Breaches because it forces realistic decision-making under uncertainty without the budget drain of full-scale simulations. A 30 to 60-minute session trains detection gaps and cross-functional communication across Detect and Respond functions, and the cooperative card mechanic actually surfaces the disagreements between security and ops that tabletops usually paper over. Skip this if your team needs recovery and resilience drills; the game prioritizes the investigation phase and leaves Recover function work to your runbooks.