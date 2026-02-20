418 Intelligence DEF3NSE: Gamified, live-data cyber skills training & crowdsourcing platform. built by 418 Intelligence. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Real-time global threat learning feeds using live, open-source data, Gamified and incentivized learning environment, Real-time practitioner coaching and collaboration with SMEs..

AHHHZURE: AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice..

Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.