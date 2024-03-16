AHHHZURE is a free cyber range training tool. Bastazo Agoge is a commercial cyber range training tool by Bastazo. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cyber range training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Offensive security teams and pentesters who need fast, repeatable Azure lab environments will get the most from AHHHZURE because it eliminates the manual setup tax that kills training momentum. The tool spins up vulnerable infrastructure in minutes through automated deployment, and at no cost it removes budget friction when you're running multiple team exercises. Skip this if you need pre-built scenario libraries or instructor dashboards; AHHHZURE is infrastructure automation, not a managed training platform.
Mid-market and enterprise OT security teams need hands-on training that mirrors their actual environments, and Bastazo Agoge delivers that through digital twins that replicate real device configurations and network behavior. The platform covers both NIST PR.AT training and ID.RA risk assessment, meaning operators learn threat response against realistic scenarios while leaders get measurable competency tracking across your workforce. Skip this if your team needs general IT security training; Bastazo is purpose-built for OT, which narrows its scope but sharpens its value for industrial and critical infrastructure shops.
AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice.
OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins
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Common questions about comparing AHHHZURE vs Bastazo Agoge for your cyber range training needs.
AHHHZURE: AHHHZURE is an automated deployment script that creates vulnerable Azure cloud lab environments for offensive security training and cloud penetration testing practice..
Bastazo Agoge: OT cybersecurity training platform with hands-on simulations and digital twins. built by Bastazo. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Hands-on cyberattack simulations, Digital Twin technology for virtual system replicas, Pre-built and custom training modules..
Both serve the Cyber Range Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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