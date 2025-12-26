Agentic AI AR2™: Autonomous AI SOC platform for automated threat response and remediation. built by BluSapphire Cyber Systems Pvt Limited. Core capabilities include Autonomous security incident response with sub-2-minute response time, ReAct AI reasoning framework for decision-making and action justification, Human-in-the-loop controls with approval workflows for high-impact actions..

Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst: AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation. built by Prophet Security. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and investigation, Dynamic investigation plan generation, Multi-source data correlation from SIEMs and security data lakes..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.