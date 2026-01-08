7AI Platform: Autonomous AI agents for security alert investigation and response automation. built by 7AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agent investigation, Multi-source alert ingestion and triage, 95-99% false positive elimination..

Prophet Security Prophet AI SOC Analyst: AI-powered SOC analyst that automates alert triage and investigation. built by Prophet Security. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and investigation, Dynamic investigation plan generation, Multi-source data correlation from SIEMs and security data lakes..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.