Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..

Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.