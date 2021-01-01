Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Agentic SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Sevii. Agentic Security Automation Platform is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Blink. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in alert volume should evaluate Agentic SOC for its ability to execute remediation autonomously rather than just flag incidents. Sevii's autonomous AI agents handle cross-platform correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud in real time, which directly addresses the NIST RS.MA (Incident Management) and RS.MI (Incident Mitigation) functions that most teams struggle to operationalize at scale. Skip this if your organization needs heavy human oversight on every response or lacks the security maturity to define and enforce AI guardrails; autonomous remediation only works if you trust the ruleset.
Agentic Security Automation Platform
Security teams at mid-market and enterprise organizations tired of manual incident response will find BlinkOps Agentic Automation's value in its deterministic agent execution across 30,000+ integrations, meaning playbooks actually run the same way every time without the brittleness of pure LLM-based automation. The platform covers incident detection, analysis, and mitigation across NIST RS and DE functions, though it leans heavier on response execution than on detection tuning. Skip this if your team needs a detection-first tool; BlinkOps assumes your alerts are already reliable and focuses on what happens after they fire.
Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation
AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows
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Common questions about comparing Agentic SOC vs Agentic Security Automation Platform for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Agentic SOC: Autonomous AI-driven SOC platform for threat detection and remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for security operations, Real-time threat remediation, Cross-platform activity correlation across identity, endpoint, and cloud..
Agentic Security Automation Platform: AI-powered security automation platform combining agents with workflows. built by Blink. Core capabilities include AI agent-based automation, Deterministic workflow execution, Over 30,000 built-in integrations..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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