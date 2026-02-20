AI EdgeLabs AI-Generated Playbooks: LLM-powered SOC playbook generator for real-time incident response automation. built by AI EdgeLabs. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include LLM-based analysis of runtime alert data including process names, system calls, network activity, and file modifications, Information Playbook with investigative guidance covering process inspection, file analysis, network investigation, and log review, Action Playbook with automated response steps for process termination, network blocking, execution disabling, and system updates..

Alpha Level: AI-powered alert triage platform that filters benign alerts from real threats. built by Alpha Level. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Automated alert triage and classification, Deterministic alert classification without hallucination, Self-learning feedback mechanism..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.