Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Microsoft Copilot is a free ai threat detection tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Windows-first teams looking for AI assistance embedded directly into their OS will appreciate Microsoft Copilot's zero friction deployment; it ships with Windows 11 and requires no separate agent or console. The tool excels at productivity tasks like summarizing emails and drafting documentation, which reduces cognitive load on analysts drowning in alert fatigue. Skip this if you need dedicated threat detection or incident response capabilities; Copilot is a general-purpose assistant, not a security tool, and lacks the specialized logic to replace SIEM queries, threat hunting, or forensic analysis.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Microsoft Copilot for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI..
Microsoft Copilot: AI-powered assistance feature in Windows for enhanced productivity..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz and Microsoft Copilot serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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