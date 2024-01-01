Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Wiz is a free agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Defend AI is a commercial llm guardrails tool by Straiker. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Security teams deploying Claude, Copilot, or GitHub Copilot at scale need Defend AI because prompt injection and data exfiltration happen at subsecond speeds, and your existing DLP won't catch them. The >98.1% accuracy rate and multimodal threat detection across text, code, and documents means you're actually blocking agent-level attacks rather than guessing. Skip this if your LLM usage is still experimental or confined to ChatGPT free tier; the ROI only works once agents are making decisions that touch sensitive systems.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency.
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Defend AI for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections..
Defend AI: Defend AI delivers runtime security guardrails with >98.1% accuracy and subsecond latency. built by Straiker. Core capabilities include Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Wiz differentiates with AST-based static parsing of AI agent source code to extract workflows, Structured JSON graph export of agent nodes, edges, and metadata, Interactive D3-based HTML visualization of agent-to-agent and agent-to-tool connections. Defend AI differentiates with Real-time runtime guardrails for AI agents and LLM applications, Prompt injection detection and blocking, Data leakage and exfiltration prevention.
Agent Wiz is developed by Repello AI. Defend AI is developed by Straiker founded in 2024-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Wiz integrates with LangGraph, AutoGen, AgentChat, CrewAI, LlamaIndex and 6 more. Defend AI integrates with claude code, microsoft copilot, claude cowork, chatgpt enterprise, github copilot. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Agent Wiz and Defend AI serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases. Key differences: Agent Wiz is Free while Defend AI is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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