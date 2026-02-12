Agent Wiz is a free ai threat detection tool by Repello AI. Aiceberg Risk Signals Library is a commercial ai threat detection tool by Aiceberg. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Security teams building or auditing multi-agent AI systems need Agent Wiz for threat modeling that actually maps agent interactions rather than treating them as black boxes. The CLI-first design means you can integrate threat visualization into CI/CD pipelines and version control your attack surface as agents evolve, which traditional threat modeling tools cannot do. The free pricing removes friction for teams still figuring out AI security posture. Skip this if you're looking for runtime detection or monitoring of agents in production; Agent Wiz stops at the design phase.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying generative AI applications need Aiceberg Risk Signals Library to catch prompt injection and data exfiltration before they happen, which most traditional DLP tools completely miss. The library's dual focus on input validation (prompt injection detection) and output controls (prompt leaking prevention) covers the attack surface unique to LLM applications, addressing gaps in PR.DS and DE.CM that legacy platforms ignore. Skip this if your GenAI use is experimental or limited to public ChatGPT; the pricing and operational overhead make sense only when AI models are handling sensitive data at scale.
CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows
Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models
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Common questions about comparing Agent Wiz vs Aiceberg Risk Signals Library for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Wiz: CLI tool for threat modeling and visualizing AI agent workflows. built by Repello AI. headquartered in United States..
Aiceberg Risk Signals Library: Library of AI threat detection signals for securing generative AI models. built by Aiceberg. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include PII detection and protection, PHI detection for healthcare data, PCI data detection for payment information..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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