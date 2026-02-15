Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Agent Monitoring is a commercial ai threat detection tool by NeuralTrust. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is a commercial ai threat detection tool by SPLX. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ai threat detection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying large language model applications need Agent Monitoring because it's the only platform that gives you real-time visibility into what your AI agents are actually doing at execution time, not just what they were supposed to do. NeuralTrust maps to four NIST CSF 2.0 functions across detect and respond, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and incident analysis through live trace correlation. Skip this if your AI workloads are still experimental or confined to a single application; the value compounds once you're managing agents across multiple LLMs and cloud platforms at scale.
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection
Security teams deploying internal GenAI applications need visibility into LLM interactions for prompt injection, data exfiltration, and jailbreak attempts,exactly what Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection does through near real-time log analysis with 25+ AI-specific threat detectors. The low false positive rate and automated risk triage mean your team spends time on actual incidents, not tuning alerts. Skip this if you're looking for broader AI governance or model supply chain security; SPLX owns the runtime detection layer only.
AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts
Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps
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Common questions about comparing Agent Monitoring vs Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection for your ai threat detection needs.
Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..
Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection: Analyzes AI interaction logs for near real-time threat detection in GenAI apps. built by SPLX. Core capabilities include LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload..
Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Monitoring differentiates with Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection differentiates with LLM log analysis and scanning, 25+ AI threat detectors, JSON log file upload.
Agent Monitoring is developed by NeuralTrust. Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection is developed by SPLX. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Monitoring and Zscaler SPLX AI Runtime Threat Inspection serve similar AI Threat Detection use cases: both are AI Threat Detection tools, both cover Anomaly Detection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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