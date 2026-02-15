Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Trent AI Agentic AI Security Solution: Agentic AI security platform with continuous scan, analyze, remediate & evaluate loop. built by Trent AI. Core capabilities include Continuous threat scanning of agents, code, infrastructure, and dependencies, AI-driven risk analysis and signal vs. noise classification with business impact prioritization, Automated remediation via patching, pull requests, and configuration adjustments..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.