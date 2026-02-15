Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

QuilrAI: QuilrAI is an autonomous decision engine that protects every agentic and human interaction. built by QuilrAI. Core capabilities include Automated discovery of AI agents, MCP servers, model connections, and copilots across endpoints and cloud, Per-agent dedicated Guardian security agent for continuous monitoring and policy enforcement, Least-privilege enforcement on every tool call made by AI agents..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.