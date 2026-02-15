Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

Happiest Minds Anomaly Detection: ML-based anomaly detection solution for security, fraud, and device failures. built by Happiest Minds. Core capabilities include Multiple algorithm execution for anomaly detection, Feedback-based learning system, Domain-agnostic detection capabilities..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.