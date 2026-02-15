Agent Monitoring: AI agent monitoring platform with live traces and real-time alerts. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Live tracing of AI agent prompts, decisions, and actions, Real-time alerts for abnormal behavior and security risks, Anomaly detection for events, outliers, and errors..

DeepTempo: AI-powered threat detection using deep learning foundation model (LogLM). built by DeepTempo. Core capabilities include Deep learning foundation model (LogLM) for threat detection, Real-time behavioral analysis of operational activity, Early-stage attack detection across kill chain phases..

Both serve the AI Threat Detection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.