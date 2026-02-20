AGAT SphereShield is a commercial data loss prevention tool by AGAT Software. BetterCloud File Governance is a commercial data loss prevention tool by BetterCloud. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data loss prevention fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing Microsoft Teams or Webex who need enforceable barriers between business units will find SphereShield's ethical wall the strongest reason to adopt it; the granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing) actually prevent lateral communication rather than just logging it. The real-time inline DLP inspection across files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud covers the PR.DS and DE.CM vectors most compliance programs demand. Skip this if you're already committed to a DLP vendor like Forcepoint or Symantec and just need archiving; SphereShield's strength is enforcement, not integration into an existing stack.
Teams managing Google Workspace who need automated enforcement of file-sharing policies without manual intervention should start with BetterCloud File Governance. The tool excels at bulk remediation of overshared files and external sharing blocks, reducing the manual work that makes data governance programs fail at scale. This is a Google Workspace-specific play; if your organization runs primarily on Microsoft 365 or has hybrid cloud storage, the value proposition shrinks considerably.
UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery.
File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments
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Common questions about comparing AGAT SphereShield vs BetterCloud File Governance for your data loss prevention needs.
AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..
BetterCloud File Governance: File governance & access control automation for Google Workspace environments. built by BetterCloud. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Bulk file cleanup and unsharing from shared drives, Block sharing with private emails and compromised domains, Automated policy enforcement workflows..
Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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