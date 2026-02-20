AGAT SphereShield: UC security platform with DLP, ethical wall, archive & eDiscovery. built by AGAT Software. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Ethical Wall: restricts communication between users, groups, or domains with granular activity-level controls (messaging, file sharing, audio/video, recording, desktop sharing), Real-time inline DLP inspection of files, messages, and images before content reaches the cloud or destination, Archive & eDiscovery: stores messages, files, audio, video, and meeting activities in cloud or on-premises repositories with search by user, date, channel, or text..

BeachheadSecure For USB Storage: Enforced encryption, auth, and remote access control for USB storage devices. built by Beachhead Solutions. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Enforced encryption on USB storage devices (flash, optical, external hard drives), Flexible authentication policy control including server-based 2FA and username/password options, Remote data quarantine capability for at-risk USB devices..

Both serve the Data Loss Prevention market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.