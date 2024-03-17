AfterGlow Cloud is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident response analysts who need to pivot quickly between data sources will find value in AfterGlow Cloud's graph visualization engine, which transforms forensic artifacts into explorable relationships without scripting. The free, open-source model and 16 GitHub stars signal active use in smaller SOCs, though the Django web interface trades depth for speed. This is not the tool for teams needing automated ingestion from SIEM platforms or forensic frameworks; AfterGlow Cloud assumes manual data upload and works best for analysts comfortable preparing their own datasets before visualization.
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge
AWS teams investigating API-driven incidents will appreciate this framework because it lets you pivot directly from CloudTrail logs to forensic analysis without licensing another tool; the free pricing and 374 GitHub stars signal real adoption among engineers who built it to solve their own problems. The EventBridge integration closes the notification gap that leaves most teams manually chasing alerts across Slack and email. Skip this if you need a GUI-driven incident response platform with playbook orchestration and case management; this is code-first and assumes you're comfortable with SQL queries and infrastructure-as-code.
AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface.
An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations.
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Common questions about comparing AfterGlow Cloud vs AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..
AWS Incident Response Investigation of API activity using Athena and notification of actions using EventBridge: An AWS incident response framework that uses Athena to analyze CloudTrail events and EventBridge for notifications to investigate API activity and detect security misconfigurations..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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