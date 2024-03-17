AfterGlow Cloud is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident response analysts who need to pivot quickly between data sources will find value in AfterGlow Cloud's graph visualization engine, which transforms forensic artifacts into explorable relationships without scripting. The free, open-source model and 16 GitHub stars signal active use in smaller SOCs, though the Django web interface trades depth for speed. This is not the tool for teams needing automated ingestion from SIEM platforms or forensic frameworks; AfterGlow Cloud assumes manual data upload and works best for analysts comfortable preparing their own datasets before visualization.
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux)
Incident response teams running heterogeneous Linux environments will move fastest with AVML because it acquires memory without needing to know the kernel version or distribution beforehand. A single compiled binary handles RHEL, Ubuntu, Alpine, and custom kernels, which eliminates the pre-deployment reconnaissance that typically delays forensics by hours. Skip this if your team needs Windows or macOS memory acquisition, or if you require a commercial vendor backing incident response with SLAs and expert support.
AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface.
A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel.
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Common questions about comparing AfterGlow Cloud vs AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux) for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..
AVML (Acquire Volatile Memory for Linux): A portable Rust-based tool for acquiring volatile memory from Linux systems without requiring prior knowledge of the target OS distribution or kernel..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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