Incident response analysts who need to pivot quickly between data sources will find value in AfterGlow Cloud's graph visualization engine, which transforms forensic artifacts into explorable relationships without scripting. The free, open-source model and 16 GitHub stars signal active use in smaller SOCs, though the Django web interface trades depth for speed. This is not the tool for teams needing automated ingestion from SIEM platforms or forensic frameworks; AfterGlow Cloud assumes manual data upload and works best for analysts comfortable preparing their own datasets before visualization.

AMExtractor

Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract Android device memory for offline analysis should use AMExtractor for its simplicity; it acquires physical memory via /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code or custom compilation, making it immediately deployable on rooted devices. The tool is free and available on GitHub with active maintenance signals. Skip this if you're looking for automated memory analysis or post-acquisition parsing; AMExtractor stops at the dump,you'll need separate forensic platforms to examine what you've extracted.