AfterGlow Cloud is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. AMExtractor is a free digital forensics and incident response tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital forensics and incident response fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Incident response analysts who need to pivot quickly between data sources will find value in AfterGlow Cloud's graph visualization engine, which transforms forensic artifacts into explorable relationships without scripting. The free, open-source model and 16 GitHub stars signal active use in smaller SOCs, though the Django web interface trades depth for speed. This is not the tool for teams needing automated ingestion from SIEM platforms or forensic frameworks; AfterGlow Cloud assumes manual data upload and works best for analysts comfortable preparing their own datasets before visualization.
Forensic investigators and incident responders who need to extract Android device memory for offline analysis should use AMExtractor for its simplicity; it acquires physical memory via /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code or custom compilation, making it immediately deployable on rooted devices. The tool is free and available on GitHub with active maintenance signals. Skip this if you're looking for automated memory analysis or post-acquisition parsing; AMExtractor stops at the dump,you'll need separate forensic platforms to examine what you've extracted.
AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface.
AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code.
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Common questions about comparing AfterGlow Cloud vs AMExtractor for your digital forensics and incident response needs.
AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..
AMExtractor: AMExtractor is an Android memory acquisition tool that dumps physical device memory using /dev/kmem without requiring kernel source code..
Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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