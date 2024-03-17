AfterGlow Cloud: AfterGlow Cloud is a Django-based web application that allows users to upload data and generate graph visualizations through a browser interface..

ALEAPP Android Logs Events And Protobuf Parser: ALEAPP is a Python-based forensic tool for parsing Android logs, events, and protobuf data with both CLI and GUI interfaces..

Both serve the Digital Forensics and Incident Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.