AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a free penetration testing tool. BeEF is a free penetration testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation
Mobile penetration testers and red teams auditing Android applications need AFE Android Framework for Exploitation for its lightweight exploitation chains that don't require the bloated dependencies of commercial suites. The 198 GitHub stars and zero-cost model mean you're inheriting a genuinely maintained tool with active exploitation primitives, not abandoned code. Skip this if your mandate is vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AFE assumes you already have network access and know what you're exploiting.
Penetration testers running web application security assessments need BeEF when client-side browser exploitation is the focus of engagement scope; it's the only free tool that chains browser vulnerabilities into working exploits without requiring custom payload development. The framework ships with 300+ modules covering XSS, CSRF, and plugin exploitation, letting you move from reconnaissance to active compromise in hours instead of days. Skip BeEF if your mandate is server-side or network-layer testing; it's a specialist tool that does one thing exceptionally and won't replace your broader pentest toolkit.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications.
BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security.
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Common questions about comparing AFE Android Framework for Exploitation vs BeEF for your penetration testing needs.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation: AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications..
BeEF: BeEF is a specialized penetration testing tool for exploiting web browser vulnerabilities to assess security..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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