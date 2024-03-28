AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a free penetration testing tool. Aikido Attack is a commercial penetration testing tool by Aikido Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best penetration testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mobile penetration testers and red teams auditing Android applications need AFE Android Framework for Exploitation for its lightweight exploitation chains that don't require the bloated dependencies of commercial suites. The 198 GitHub stars and zero-cost model mean you're inheriting a genuinely maintained tool with active exploitation primitives, not abandoned code. Skip this if your mandate is vulnerability scanning or compliance reporting; AFE assumes you already have network access and know what you're exploiting.
Startups and SMBs that need pen testing but lack in-house expertise will move fastest with Aikido Attack; same-day reports and automated remediation pull requests compress what normally takes weeks into hours. The platform covers OWASP Top 10 and business logic flaws across whitebox, greybox, and blackbox modes with 90-day free re-testing, removing the friction of scheduling and paying for repeat assessments. Skip this if your team needs deep manual testing for complex threat modeling or custom attack scenarios; the AI agents excel at finding known vulnerability classes, not novel ones.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications.
AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits
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Common questions about comparing AFE Android Framework for Exploitation vs Aikido Attack for your penetration testing needs.
AFE Android Framework for Exploitation: AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications..
Aikido Attack: AI-powered automated penetration testing platform for on-demand security audits. built by Aikido Security. headquartered in Belgium. Core capabilities include Autonomous AI agents for whitebox, greybox, and blackbox penetration testing, On-demand testing with same-day results, Real-time visibility of agent behavior and attack analysis..
Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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