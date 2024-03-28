AFE Android Framework for Exploitation: AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications..

Ampcus Agentic AI: Autonomous AI system for continuous penetration testing and exploit validation. built by Ampcus. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Continuous attack surface scanning, Autonomous exploit chain prioritization, Automated action chaining through recon, exploit, validate, and report phases..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.