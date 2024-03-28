AFE Android Framework for Exploitation: AFE Android Framework for Exploitation is a framework that provides tools and techniques for exploiting vulnerabilities in Android devices and applications..

Attify AttifyOS: Penetration testing distro for IoT device security assessment. built by Attify. headquartered in India. Core capabilities include Pre-configured IoT penetration testing environment, Firmware analysis and extraction capabilities, Software-defined radio tools for wireless protocol testing..

Both serve the Penetration Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.