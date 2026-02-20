Aleph Networks Services: Managed OSINT monitoring service covering all web layers for data leak detection. built by Aleph Networks. Core capabilities include OSINT-based monitoring across 100M+ web sources (surface, deep, dark web), Internal and external document leak detection, Brand, product, and patent protection monitoring..

ShadowDragon Horizon Monitor: Continuous OSINT monitoring platform tracking identities, keywords & topics. built by ShadowDragon. Core capabilities include Automated continuous OSINT monitoring without repeated manual searches, Monitoring via identities, keywords, phrases, or investigative themes, Configurable alerts filtered by relevance and investigative priority..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.