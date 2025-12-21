Security teams deploying large language models in production need continuous red teaming before vulnerabilities reach users, and Adversa AI Continuous AI Red Teaming LLM tests for the specific attacks that matter: prompt injection, jailbreaking, and data leakage across hundreds of known LLM attack patterns. The platform covers OWASP LLM Top 10 vectors and delivers threat modeling tied to risk assessment and adversarial event analysis, giving you the threat intelligence most red teaming tools skip. Skip this if you're looking for a general LLM governance platform or need to audit third-party models you don't control; Adversa is built for teams responsible for their own deployed models.

Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents

Enterprise security teams deploying multi-step AI agents need runtime visibility and enforcement that doesn't exist in standard API controls, and Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents delivers that at the execution layer where agents actually operate. The platform maps to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS through continuous identity verification and runtime policy enforcement across agent workflows, with DE.CM continuous monitoring catching unauthorized agent behavior in real time. Skip this if your agents are simple single-call tools or your risk tolerance allows agents to operate without per-step authorization; this is built for teams that treat agent autonomy as a privileged operation requiring zero-trust controls.