Agent Turing: Agentic AI red teaming platform for LLMs & GenAI across privacy, safety & fairness. built by PrivaSapien. Core capabilities include Autonomous stress-testing of LLMs and GenAI agents on privacy, safety, security, and fairness, Turing Tree™ multi-round adversarial testing with advanced questioning algorithms, Comparative risk scoring for AI model trustworthiness assessment..

Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents: Runtime Control plane for governing multi-step AI agent workflows with zero-trust. built by Assury..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.