Mid-market and enterprise security teams that need continuous vulnerability discovery without hiring dedicated red teamers should run Aether AI. The platform's AI-driven attack simulation handles multi-vector testing at machine speed, covering both internal and external surfaces in ways manual penetration testing cycles cannot match, and its automated detection rule generation directly strengthens your ID.RA and DE.AE capabilities. Skip this if you need human-led red teaming with narrative context about business logic flaws; Aether AI excels at finding what exists, not why it matters to your specific threat model.

Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents

Enterprise security teams deploying multi-step AI agents need runtime visibility and enforcement that doesn't exist in standard API controls, and Zero-Trust Autonomy for AI Agents delivers that at the execution layer where agents actually operate. The platform maps to NIST PR.AA and PR.PS through continuous identity verification and runtime policy enforcement across agent workflows, with DE.CM continuous monitoring catching unauthorized agent behavior in real time. Skip this if your agents are simple single-call tools or your risk tolerance allows agents to operate without per-step authorization; this is built for teams that treat agent autonomy as a privileged operation requiring zero-trust controls.