AIM Intelligence AIM Red: Automated AI red teaming tool for testing AI model vulnerabilities. built by AIM Intelligence. headquartered in South Korea. Core capabilities include Automated AI red team attack generation and execution, Jailbreaking attack techniques (Crescendo, Many-shot, Best-of-n, Pliny), Prompt injection testing capabilities..

Alice WonderSuite: Unified platform for testing, protecting, and governing GenAI and Agentic systems. built by Alice. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Pre-deployment adversarial testing and red-teaming, Real-time adaptive guardrails for live AI applications, Production threat and drift detection..

Both serve the AI Red Teaming market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.